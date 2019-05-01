Masood Azhar declared global terrorist by UN! India wins big diplomatic battle as China relents

Big victory for India as JeM chief Masood Azhar declared as global terrorist by the UN! Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government gained a major upper hand against cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan after managing to get Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar listed as a global terrorist by the United Nations. China, which proved to be the main obstacle earlier, finally budged under relentless diplomatic pressure from New Delhi. India's Ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin said that Big, small, all join together as Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in UN Sanctions list. The crucial announcement came after the world body's Sanctions Committee held a meeting in New York and China did not exercise veto or put a technical hold this time. Azhar, who was responsible for the ghastly attack on central forces' convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in February, was slapped with sanctions by United Nations Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee. China had on Tuesday said that issue pertaining to Azhar would be "properly resolved.\u201d Earlier Pakistan government announced that it had withdrawn objections over the issue. India's position: The development can be attributed as India's diplomatic success as New Delhi managed to pursue other countries especially China, a self-proclaimed all-weather ally of Pakistan. China has time to time managed to thwart India's attempts even as US, UK, France and other countries backed New Delhi's proposals. The Ministry of External Affairs did express disappointments but chose to tread in a tactful manner. Finally India's patience and intriguing diplomacy yield optimum resolution at the global forum. Timeline: The UN listed dreaded terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed on October 17, 2001, and even mentioned Azhar's as the founder of JeM stating he did receive assistance from Osama Bin Laden. India first pushed for getting Azhar enlisted after 26\/11 Mumbai attacks. In 2009, India had moved a proposal to designate Azhar but China, one of the five permanent member countries in the UN Security Council with veto powers, prove to be the main opposing member. In 2016, following attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot on January 2 same year, New Delhi once again moved a proposal but Beijing put a technical hold in March and October. In December 2016, China exercised its veto power to block India's attempt. In 2017, P3 nations- US, France and UK- moved a proposal but the attempt was resisted by China. In March this year, the US, UK and France again pushed for a ban on Azhar following Pulwama attack. However, China once again chose to defend Pakistan and backed terrorism. What will be the impact? After UN listing as a global terrorist, Azhar, the mastermind of Pathankot, Pulwama attacks, would be under the scanner. His financial assets or economic resources have been freezed. There will be a ban on his travel. Apart from this, no state can sale, supply, transfer arms and related materials such as spare parts to Azhar. No state can impart military-training, pass on technical advice and assistance to Azhar and JeM.