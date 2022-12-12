Indian, Chinese troops clash in Arunachal Pradesh, several injured: Sources

Amidst the ongoing more than two years of standoff between Indian Army and Chinese PLA troops, last Friday Indian soldiers were injured during a clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh. No deaths have been reported.

This is the first such incident involving the Indian soldiers and Chinese PLA troops since the Galwan Valley incident of June 15, 2020 when 20 Indian soldiers were killed and several others were injured in the violent attack by the Chinese PLA.

Sources in the defence and security establishment have confirmed to Financial Express Online that a clash between the troops of the two countries had taken place on December 9, 2022 along the disputed section of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the hill states. Adding, “The injuries on the Chinese side were much higher than on the Indian side.”

As has been reported earlier, there have been face-offs in the area in the past too. In fact one major incident took place in October 2021 at Yangtze, 35 km northeast of Tawang. At that time the Chinese troops had attempted to get access to the top of 17,000 feet peak which was thwarted at that time and that entire area is under the cover of snow and will remain so until next March.

Some of the soldiers have sustained fractured limbs during the clash and are said to be recovering at a hospital in Guwahati. Sources have said that at the time there were 600 PLA soldiers present when the clash took place.

The incident took place in Tawang Sector

According to the Indian Army, there are certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh that are areas of differing perception. Both sides patrol areas up to their claim lines and this has been a trend since 2006.

So what really happened on December 9, 2022?

On Friday, PLA troops had contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector. And this was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner and this face-off led to minor injuries to the personnel from both sides, explained the Indian Army.

According to the Indian Army, the troops of both sides disengaged immediately from the area and as a follow-up, Indian Commander in the area had a Flag meeting with his counterpart. In his meeting with the Chinese counterpart, the issue was discussed in accordance to the structured mechanisms which are already in place in an effort to restore peace and tranquility.