India-Oman to strengthen maritime coop and counter-terrorism together

India and Oman are set to deepen their cooperation in various areas including strategic and security; and defence and counter-terrorism. Both sides during the eighth round of Strategic Dialogue (Jan 16-19, 2023) held in New Delhi focussed on counter-terrorism, misuse of new and emerging technologies, fundraising and disinformation, and expansion of terrorist propaganda.

While the Indian side was led by Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri, from Oman Secretary General of the National Security Council Major General Idris Abdulrahman Al-Kindi led his delegation. This is his first visit to India after his appointment as the Secretary General of the NSC of Oman.

The last Strategic Dialogue between the two countries was held in Muscat in January 2020 and the ninth Strategic Dialogue is expected to take place next year in Muscat.

Maritime Safety and security

Another important issue which was discussed between the two sides was related to preserving maritime safety and security in the region. Both countries are maritime neighbours and share the coastline with the Arabian Sea. In the past few years the two countries have worked together to ensure maritime security in the Indian Ocean. And, as part of the cooperation last February the first ever meeting of the Joint Maritime Committee took place virtually.

According to sources Major General Idris Abdulrahman Al-Kindi later called on National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Significance of the visit

His visit is part of boosting ties between India and the Gulf country and increasing high level engagements. Last October Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan visited that country which was later followed by Commerce Minister Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef and foreign minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad visits to India the same year.

During its G20 presidency India has extended an invitation to Oman among other Gulf countries to participate in the summit and other meetings as a country.