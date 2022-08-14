The proposal to institute the 75th Independence Anniversary Medal has been approved by the President Droupadi Murmu. According to the Gazette notification it should be ensured that the 75th Independence Anniversary medal should be made of Cupro Nickel alloy. The cost of the medal has to be borne by respective states/UTs/CAPFs/CPOs, which should be approximately for Rs 96/- per medal.

Such special medals have been awarded on the 25th and the 50th Independence Anniversary.

More about the medal

According to the notification, the medal will be styled and designated “75017 Fasada adio 960” – the “75th Anniversary of Independence Medal”.

Secondly, the medal will be circular in shape, made of cupro-nickel 35mm in diameter. It will be fitted to a plain horizontal bar with standard fitness. On its obverse the State Emblem will be embossed with its motto and there will be an inscription in Hindi “Fado h a res 1947-2022” along the rim.

And, on the reverse side of the medal there will be a replica of Ashoka’s Chakra embossed in the centre and there will be an inscription in English along the rim – “75th Anniversary of Independence 1947-2022” in English along the rim.

Thirdly, it shall be worn suspended from the left breast by a silk Riband of Steel Grey Colour. This will have a background of 10mm each on either side and there will be strips of National Flag — Saffron, White and Green in width of 4mm each in the centre.

Fourthly, according to the notification, effective August 15, 2022, it shall be awarded to the personnel of the three services (all ranks) – Army, Navy and Air Force, and other Reserve Forces, Territorial Army and other Armed Forces of the Union.

Also, all ranks of the CAPFs, Fire Service, Personnel of Central Police Organization, Railway Protection Force, Police Forces, and any other organization which has been specified by the government collectively.

The notification has specified that the miniature medal of cupro-nickel may be worn on certain occasions by the recipients. This miniature version will be half the size of the medal.

While the government will frame such instructions that are necessary to carry out the purpose of the ordinances, the President has the prerogative to cancel and annul the award of the medal to any person. And can also restore it subsequently.