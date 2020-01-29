Defence Expo 2020: Worlds’ lightest naval gun and M777 ULH to be displayed by BAE Systems

On display will be a 3-Dimensional video of its Mk45 Mod 4 naval gun, which the most compact, fully automatic 127mm naval gun and lightest in the world. (Photo source: baesystems.com)

Look out for M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer (ULH) gun systems of the BAE systems at the DefExpo-2020 next month. The two guns are from the 145 gun agreement between India and the US governments as part of country’s efforts to strengthen its artillery capabilities. As has been reported earlier by the Financial Express Online, as per the contract and as part of `Make in India’ 120 ULH systems are being assembled, integrated and tested in India by Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd. (MDSL).

So far the US arm of BAE Systems has produced and delivered 25 guns to the Indian Army and by year-end another 70-plus planned are in the pipeline.

At this year’s expo, the company will be displaying a range of state-of-the-art capabilities which include towed and self-propelled artillery, naval gun systems and ships, ammunitions, unmanned autonomous systems and precision munitions.

Ahead of the expo, Dave Armstrong, BAE Systems’ Group Business Development Director has said that “India is a strategic market for BAE Systems. And the DefExpo 2020 will provide the company with the ideal platform to showcase the deep collaboration and commitment that exists with the Indian government and across the industry.”

According to Nik Khanna, BAE Systems’ Managing Director India, added: “It will be an occasion to engage further with our key Indian stakeholders – strengthening existing partnerships and exploring avenues for new ones, particularly around the Mk45 naval gun.”

The company is also looking to expand its in-country supply chain.

On display will be a 3-Dimensional video of its Mk45 Mod 4 naval gun, which the most compact, fully automatic 127mm naval gun and lightest in the world.

Also a model of the Queen Elizabeth Class Aircraft Carrier on and a model of the Make in India Hawk advanced jet trainer will be displayed.

A range of munitions including the 57mm and 40mm programmable 3P Ammo, BONUS 155mm sensor-fused ammunition, and 120mm tank ammunition, CT40 cannon will be there. And, low-cost, combat-proven APKWS guidance kit transforms standard 2.75-inch (70-millimetre) rockets into precision munitions and that reduce collateral damage. With APKWS kits, the rockets have achieved over a 93 per cent hit rate in combat, and have been fired from more than 20 different platforms. These are available to allied nations through the Foreign Military Sale from the US.