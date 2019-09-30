Brahmos land-attack version supersonic missile successfully test-fired from Chandipur coast in Odisha

By: |
Published: September 30, 2019 2:28:18 PM

On March 11, 2017 the first extended version of the missile, which had strike range of 450 km, was successfully tested.

The missile, with a strike range of 290km, can be fired from land as well as sea-based platforms, he said. (Image: Brahmos Aerospace)The missile, with a strike range of 290km, can be fired from land as well as sea-based platforms, he said.
(Image: Brahmos Aerospace)

India on Monday successfully test fired a land-attack version of Brahmos supersonic missile from Chandipur coast in Odisha’s Balasore district. The test met all flight parameters, said a source in the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).

Tejas Arrested Landing: Tejas Naval version clears critical landing test – wow!

The missile, with a strike range of 290km, can be fired from land as well as sea-based platforms, he said.

On March 11, 2017 the first extended version of the missile, which had strike range of 450 km, was successfully tested, the source added. BrahMos is a joint venture between the DRDO and the NPOM of Russia.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Brahmos land-attack version supersonic missile successfully test-fired from Chandipur coast in Odisha
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition