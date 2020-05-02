Big treat for the Indians on Sunday! Su-30, MiG-29, Jaguar, C 130 and various helicopters to salute COVID-19 warriors

These aircraft will orbit over Delhi and will be visible to the residents. (Representative image/ File photo)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) along with its sister services has something unique planned through Sunday, May 3 to express their gratitude to all the warriors of COVID-19 across the country. Flypast of the aircraft of the IAF has been planned to take off from different locations across the country.

Sharing details about the programme, official spokesperson of the IAF Wing Commander Indranil Nandi, said, “This task has been combined with routine training. This means that none of the aircraft which will be seen flying across several cities are getting airborne for training, as well as some carrying load.”

“IAF has been playing an important role in the nation’s efforts to contain the spreading of the global pandemic coronavirus. It has been supporting by mobilizing men and material both at domestic as well international level,” he said.

As an update on the efforts of the IAF, the official spokesperson said that more than 600 tons of medical supplies and a large number of people have been airlifted including Doctors, Para-medics and equipment for setting up COVID testing labs.

Plan for the day

The salute to the warriors is going to between 1000-1030 hrs over Delhi NCR, when Fighter aircraft formations which will have the Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar are expected to fly over Rajpath. These aircraft will orbit over Delhi and will be visible to the residents.

As reported earlier, this is combined with the training activity as well as an opportunity flight for transport aircraft and helicopters who are involved in moving supplies related to COVID-19 task.

The American C-130 transport aircraft will follow a similar formation and cover entire NCR and will be flying at a height of 500 meters to 1000 meters, keeping aerospace safety in mind.

Helicopters are expected to carry out petal drop over Police War Memorial at 0900 hours and as well as on the Delhi hospitals where COVId-19 patients are being treated.

The list of hospitals, as shared by the MoD, include: Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjang Hospital, Sri Ganga Ram Hospital, AllMS, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, GTB Hospital, Loknayak Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Max Saket, Rohini Hospital, Apollo Indraprastha Hospital and Army Hospital Research and Referal.