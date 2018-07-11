Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s mantras for jawans: No place of puris, pakoras, corrupt practices; read full list

The 27th Army chief, who is known for speaking his mind, has from time to time pitched for modernisation of the armed forces.

With an aim to pluck out ‘corrupt practices’ from within the Indian Army setup, the chief of Army staff General Bipin Rawat has prescribed a few tough measures for soldiers and officers in the ranks. From checking misuse of CSD liquor and groceries to unhealthy diet, the Army Chief has sent a stern message. In an advisory sent in Internal Army Wide Area Network, General Rawat has vowed to weed out officials, who will be found indulging in graft practices, irrespective of their ranks and stature. Apart from this, he has laid down directives that regimental, station events, must not be ostentatious, according to Times of India report. In order to check discrimination, the Army Chief has asserted that jawans should not be engaged in menial jobs.

Regarding the ration provided by the Army for the benefit of its personnel, Rawat said one can’t utilize CSD liquor and groceries for personal profits. Talking about unhealthy diet, General has asked authorities concerned to opt for nourishing foods instead of items like “puris and pakoras”, the report said.

The 27th Army chief, who is known for speaking his mind, has from time to time pitched for modernisation of the armed forces. The aforementioned measures are for the betterment of the Army. Earlier this year, Rawat had emphasized that “Economic rise takes place if the country is secure”. Rawat, who hails from Uttarakhand, said that “we have to build and develop confidence among the investors that the nation’s borders are secure and the internal security situations are under control for which there is a requirement for the budget for the defence forces”. He also had asserted that “Economic development and military modernisation must go hand-in-hand”.

General Rawat had earlier exhorted jawans to strengthen the ‘strong image’ that is associated with the Army. General Rawat took over the cherge from his predecessor General Dalbir Singh Suhag in December, 2016. He boasts of an illustrious career spanning over 40 years with vivid experience in high altitude warfare and counterinsurgency operations.