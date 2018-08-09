Army chief Bipin Rawat reviews operational readiness of Brahmastra Corps

The Army chief was briefed by Lieutenant General P N Rao, General Officer Commanding, Brahmastra Corps on operational and administrative preparedness of the formation, a Defence release said here. (PTI)

Army chief General Bipin Rawat today visited the Brahmastra Corps at Panagarh in West Bengal to take stock of operational preparedness of the formation. The Army chief was briefed by Lieutenant General P N Rao, General Officer Commanding, Brahmastra Corps on operational and administrative preparedness of the formation, a Defence release said here. Accompanied by Lieutenant General Abhay Krishna, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, the Chief of Army staff interacted with senior military commanders and took a first-hand assessment on ground.

Appreciating the high standards of operational readiness of the formation, the General expressed his utmost confidence over the capability of the Brahmastra Corps to meet any emerging challenges, it said.

The Army Chief, during his visit also interacted with officers and soldiers and praised them for their professionalism and exhorted the troops to continue to work with zeal and dedication and overcome all challenges in future.