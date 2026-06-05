Travellers between Gujarat and Maharashtra are set to benefit from faster and more convenient road journeys as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to inaugurate key sections of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway today. The new stretches are expected to reduce travel time and improve connectivity between major industrial and urban centres.

The launch is part of a wider infrastructure push aimed at strengthening road networks, boosting logistics efficiency, and supporting economic growth across western India.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over ₹18,800 crore during his visit to Surat.

Key Sections of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway to be inaugurated

Among the headline projects are Package VI and Package VII of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway.

Package VI (KIM–ENA section): 36 km

Package VII (Gandeva–ENA section): 27.5 km

These two sections have been developed at a combined cost of ₹7,689 crore.

These sections include a large network of infrastructure such as major and minor bridges, rail-over bridges, flyovers, and around 70 underpasses. Two interchanges have also been built to improve local connectivity and ensure smoother vehicle movement.

Part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway corridor

The Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway is an important part of the larger Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a 1,350-km greenfield highway being developed as an eight-lane corridor, with the provision to expand it to 12 lanes in the future.

Once fully operational, the expressway is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from nearly 24 hours to around 12 hours, significantly improving freight movement and passenger travel.

Foundation Stone for NH-56 Expansion

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for key road infrastructure projects, including the four-laning of critical stretches of National Highway-56.

The project is expected to improve connectivity across tribal regions and provide better access to the Statue of Unity, one of the country’s leading tourist destinations.