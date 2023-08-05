Good news for National Highway commuters! Now raise your complaint with just a single click on your smartphone. This comes following the launching of a new mobile application ‘Rajmarg Yatra’ by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
The ‘Rajmarg Yatra app’ is a citizen-centric unified mobile application. This user-friendly app is available for both android and iOS mobile phone users. It supports two languages – English and Hindi.
Features of ‘Rajmarg Yatra app’
- Comprehensive Highway Information: The newly launched mobile application serves as a one-stop repository of essential information for National Highway users. The travellers will be able to receive real-time weather conditions, timely broadcast notifications, and access to details about availability of nearby toll plazas, petrol pumps, hospitals, hotels, and other essential services that ensure a seamless and safe journey on National Highways.
- Hassle-Free Complaint Redressal: The users can easily report any issues related to highways, with attaching the geo-tagged videos or photos for better clarity. The registered complaints will be handled in a time-bound manner, with system-generated escalations to higher authorities in case of any delays. The users can also track the status of their grievances for complete transparency.
- Seamless FASTag Services: The mobile app is integrated with various bank portals and thereby making it convenient for users to recharge their FASTags. The commuters can avail monthly passes, and access other FASTag-related banking services – all within a single platform.
- Over-speeding notifications: In case, the driver is over-speeding the vehicle on the NH, then the ‘Rajmarg Yatra’ application will send a notification and voice-assistance to encourage responsible and safe driving behavior.
Significance of Rajmarg Yatra application:-
The newly launched mobile application is a stride towards improving the highway user experience. It empowers the travellers with comprehensive information on National Highways while also offering an efficient complaint redressal system. It also aims to create a seamless, fostering a safer and more enjoyable journey on National Highways (NH).