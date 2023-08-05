Good news for National Highway commuters! Now raise your complaint with just a single click on your smartphone. This comes following the launching of a new mobile application ‘Rajmarg Yatra’ by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The ‘Rajmarg Yatra app’ is a citizen-centric unified mobile application. This user-friendly app is available for both android and iOS mobile phone users. It supports two languages – English and Hindi.

Features of ‘Rajmarg Yatra app’

Comprehensive Highway Information: The newly launched mobile application serves as a one-stop repository of essential information for National Highway users. The travellers will be able to receive real-time weather conditions, timely broadcast notifications, and access to details about availability of nearby toll plazas, petrol pumps, hospitals, hotels, and other essential services that ensure a seamless and safe journey on National Highways.

The newly launched mobile application serves as a one-stop repository of essential information for National Highway users. The travellers will be able to receive real-time weather conditions, timely broadcast notifications, and access to details about availability of nearby toll plazas, petrol pumps, hospitals, hotels, and other essential services that ensure a seamless and safe journey on National Highways. Hassle-Free Complaint Redressal: The users can easily report any issues related to highways, with attaching the geo-tagged videos or photos for better clarity. The registered complaints will be handled in a time-bound manner, with system-generated escalations to higher authorities in case of any delays. The users can also track the status of their grievances for complete transparency.

Seamless FASTag Services: The mobile app is integrated with various bank portals and thereby making it convenient for users to recharge their FASTags. The commuters can avail monthly passes, and access other FASTag-related banking services – all within a single platform.

The mobile app is integrated with various bank portals and thereby making it convenient for users to recharge their FASTags. The commuters can avail monthly passes, and access other FASTag-related banking services – all within a single platform. Over-speeding notifications: In case, the driver is over-speeding the vehicle on the NH, then the ‘Rajmarg Yatra’ application will send a notification and voice-assistance to encourage responsible and safe driving behavior.

Significance of Rajmarg Yatra application:-

The newly launched mobile application is a stride towards improving the highway user experience. It empowers the travellers with comprehensive information on National Highways while also offering an efficient complaint redressal system. It also aims to create a seamless, fostering a safer and more enjoyable journey on National Highways (NH).