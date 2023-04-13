NHAI beautifies Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport stretch! Get ready for a visual treat with these features

In a bid to attract foreign dignitaries for the upcoming G-20 Summit, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has beautified the stretch between Dhaula Kuan and IGI Airport. The beautification project has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 22 crore.

The 8-km stretch has an array of sculptures and fountains, coupled with lush greenery. It was inaugurated by Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday.

Features:-

The stretch has been beautified with roadside greenery, pedestrian amenities, foot over-bridges, installation of fountains and sculptures, benches, coloured lights, LED screens, etc.

Near Dhaula Kuan roundabout:-

The authorities have installed thirty jet fountains between Dhaula Kuan roundabout and the NHAI wall. It also carved stone bull sculptures in front of the pitcher surrounded by geyser fountains.

Near T-1 crossing:-

The NHAI transformed the surrounding near T-1 crossing with Two large lion statues in grey stone measuring 13 feet. Six small lion statues of white marble have also been installed at the crossing.

Near Mehram Nagar:-

The area near the airport entry at Mehram Nagar has been adorned with two giant elephant sculptures in pink sandstone.

The NHAI has illuminated all these sculptures and fountains elegantly. The area surrounding this project has different varieties of shrubs and flowers including conocarpus, champa, ficus, bamboo, etc and flowers of tecoma, hamelia, chandni, hibiscus, bougainvillea, kaner, among others.

G-20 summit:-

The G-20 summit is scheduled to be held in September, 2023. During the summit, many international dignitaries will be visiting the national capital. In a statement, Saxena said that the aesthetic upgrade will keep the national capital clean and green forever.