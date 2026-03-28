Mumbai’s experiment with a “singing road” has hit a discordant note. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has partially shut the city’s first technology-enabled musical rumble strip on the Dharamveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road after residents of Breach Candy raised concerns over noise pollution and safety.

The 500-metre stretch, inaugurated on February 11 between Priyadarshini Park and Amarsons Garden, was designed to play the tune of the Oscar-winning song ‘Jai Ho’ when vehicles passed over specially engineered grooves. Touted as India’s first “musical road”, the ₹6.21 crore project quickly drew curiosity and then complaints.

Acting on repeated representations from residents, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has ordered restrictions on its operation. The musical strip will now remain shut between 7 pm and 11 am, effectively limiting it to daytime use. On Wednesday night, civic authorities barricaded the stretch to restrict vehicular movement during these hours.

650 families complained of noise pollution

Residents say the novelty soon turned into a nuisance. According to members of the Breach Candy Advanced Locality Management (ALM) and Residents Forum, the sound generated by passing vehicles travels directly into nearby homes along the northbound carriageway, disrupting sleep and daily routines. Around 650 families jointly wrote to the civic administration and the Chief Minister’s Office seeking immediate intervention.

In their representation, residents also flagged safety risks, arguing that the unexpected music could distract drivers or prompt sudden slowing on a high-speed arterial road. Another key concern was the lack of prior consultation, with locals questioning why such an amplified installation was introduced in a quiet residential zone without stakeholder input.

BMC initiated decibel-level study

Acknowledging the complaints, the BMC has initiated a decibel-level study to assess the actual noise impact of the installation. Until the findings are available, officials said the restricted operating hours will remain in place.

“The stretch will remain operational during the day, but will be closed at night considering residents’ concerns,” a senior civic official said.

The project is developed by Routes Worldwide India in collaboration with Hungary-based UTKOPRO Kft. It uses precisely spaced grooves on the road surface that create musical vibrations when vehicles maintain a steady speed.