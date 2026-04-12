A major relief could soon be on the way for travellers between Bengaluru and Mumbai, as Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train on this busy route. The update comes through an official letter circulating on X ( formerly Twitter) dated April 5, 2026, addressed to Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan.

In the letter, the Railway Minister confirmed that the new sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train will run between KSR Bengaluru Railway Station and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The Minister wrote, “You would be pleased to know that the introduction of a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train between KSR Bengaluru and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (T) has been approved.”

Currently, only one Vande Bharat Sleeper, operating on the Howrah-Kamakhya route, is operational in the country. The new Vande Bharat sleeper will give passengers a faster and more convenient overnight travel option between two of India’s major cities.

How will the upcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper improve travel for commuters?

For commuters, this service is going to make a huge difference. At present, passengers travelling overnight between the two cities often struggle to find confirmed berths, especially during peak seasons. The introduction of a modern, high-speed sleeper train means travellers can expect a more comfortable journey with better onboard facilities, reduced travel time, and improved reliability.

Regular passengers, including business travellers and families, are likely to benefit the most. The overnight timing allows people to save on daytime hours while avoiding the fatigue usually associated with long-distance train journeys. With upgraded interiors and a focus on comfort, the Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to offer a smoother and more restful travel experience compared to conventional trains to passengers.

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Faster, safer and more comfortable Journeys: know more about Vande Bharat Sleeper trains

The introduction of Vande Bharat Sleeper trains makes long-distance travel faster, safer, and more comfortable for passengers across the country. The sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Sleeper caters especially to overnight and long-haul journeys. The train has been developed by BEML, incorporating advanced technology and modern design to enhance passenger comfort and safety.