Vande Bharat Express in Kerala: Indian Railways revises special train’s route – Know all about new stops and more

Indian Railways has extended the service of Kerala‘s first Vande Bharat Express. Now, the semi-high speed train will run from Trivandrum to Kasargod. The move comes after Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Tuesday. Initially, this new train was proposed to run between Trivandrum and Kannur.

Addressing the press, the Railway Minister said, “Vande Bharat is a prestigious train. It is now getting connected to almost every state of the country. We are happy that Vande Bharat will be running in the entire state of Kerala.”

Union Minister Muraleedharan has expressed gratitude towards the Railway Minister for sanctioning the new route of Vande Bharat Express. In a tweet, the minister said, “Called on Hon’ble RailMinIndia – Shri AshwiniVaishnaw Ji & thanked him for sanctioning #VandeBharat train to Kerala. Conveyed the joy of people about the proposed flag-off of this #MadeInIndia High Speed Train by Hon’ble PM Shri narendramodi Ji on 25th this month.”

This new age train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25, 2023. This is going to be the fifth blue and white colour train to be launched by the Prime Minister this month.

Earlier in the month, the Prime Minister had launched semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express trains on four different routes – Rani Kamlapati-New Delhi, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Chennai-Coimbatore, and Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment.

Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express:-

The new Vande Bharat Express reached the southern state on April 14, 2023 (Friday). This new train is likely to operate six days a week. The train is likely to stop at Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

The railways is also going to upgrade the existing tracks in the state in two phases. Under phase 1, the ministry has sanctioned Rs 381 crore for converting the entire track from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram to a speed potential of 110 kmph. Phase 2 of the project involves straightening the turns and other necessary adjustments. This will increase the speed potential of the track to 130 kmph.