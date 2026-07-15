Passengers planning to choose Southern Railway services over the coming weeks should check the latest train schedules before heading to the station. The railway zone has announced an extension of two special trains with revised timings at key stations and the diversion of two long-distance express trains because of the engineering works.

In a separate update posted on X, Southern Railway stated the changes are aimed at facilitating operation while ensuring minimal inconvenience to passengers.

Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru special trains extended till September

Southern Railway announced that the services of Train No. 08581 Vishakhapatnam-SMVT Bengaluru Special and Train No.08582 SMVT Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam Special have been extended.

“Special Trains Visakhapatnam-SMVT Bengaluru (08581) & SMVT Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam (08582) get extended with revised timings at Gudur & Renigunta stations. Existing stoppages and composition retained,” Southern Railway mentioned.

As per Southern Railway:

Train No. 08581 (Vishakhapatnam-SMVT Bengaluru Special) will continue to operate on Fridays from August 7 to September 25, completing eight trips.

Train No. 08582 (SMVT Bengaluru-Vishakhapatnam Special) will run on Saturdays from August 8 to September 26, also completing eight trips.

The revised timings are:

Train No:08581

Gudur: 5:28 am-5:30 AM

Renigunta: 7:15 am-7:25 am

Train No. 08582

Gudur: 12:03 am-12:05 am

Renigunta: 10:30 pm 10:40 pm

Southern Railway also mentioned that all existing stoppages and the train composition will remain unchanged.

Engineering works lead to diversion of two express trains

Southern Railway will run two-long distance trains on a diverted route following engineering works between Gannavaram and Mustabada stations in the Vijayawada Division of South Coast Railway.

Engineering works lead to diversion of two express trains

The affected trains are:

Train No. 22643 Ernakulam Junction-Patna Superfast Express

Train No. 12509 SMVT Bengaluru-Guwahati Express

According to the railway zone, both trains will be diverted to operate via Vijayawada, Gudivada and Nidadavolu.

Dates of diversion

Train No. 22643 Ernakulam Junction-Patna Superfast Express

Departures on July 14, 20, 21, 27, 28 and August 3, 2026.

Train No. 12509 SMVT Bengaluru-Guwahati Express

Departures on July 15, 22 and 29, 2026.

Passengers travelling on these dates are advised to verify their train’s revised route and expected arrival or departure timings before starting their journey.

Passengers advised to check latest updates

While announcing the diversions, Southern Railway said the changes are necessary because of engineering works and requested passengers to cooperate.

Passengers can check the latest train running status and revised schedules through the NTES app, the IRCTC website/app, or official Indian Railways social media handles before travelling.