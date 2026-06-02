Railway passengers travelling between Madhya Pradesh and Telangana set to have more travel options this summer!

To manage the increased number of passengers during the holiday season, South Central Railway has announced special train services between Rewa and Charlapalli.

The special trains are expected to benefit passengers who may be having difficulty obtaining confirmed tickets on regular services. Scheduled to run during June 2026, these trains will connect several important stations across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana.

The services are aimed at making travel more convenient for people heading home, visiting family, or travelling during the summer break. Check out all the details related to these services below:

Special Train: Schedule & timings

Train No. 02158 Rewa–Charlapalli Special will run every Sunday from June 7 to June 28, 2026. The train will depart from Rewa at 12:30 PM and arrive at Charlapalli at 2:45 PM the following day. A total of four trips will be operated during this period.

Similarly, in the return direction, the train No. 02157 Charlapalli–Rewa Special will run every Monday from June 8 to June 29, 2026. The train will leave Charlapalli at 5:00 PM and reach Rewa at 7:30 PM the next day. This service will also operate for four trips.

Major stoppages along the route

The special trains will halt at several important stations in both directions, ensuring connectivity for passengers across multiple regions. Key stoppages include Satna, Maihar, Katni Murwara, Damoh, Saugor, Bina, Rani Kamalapati, Itarsi, Betul, Amla, Nagpur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Kazipet, and Jangaon.

These stoppages will benefit passengers traveling to and from major cities and towns along the route.

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Multiple coach classes available for passengers

To cater to different categories of passengers, the special trains will consist of various coach classes. These include First AC (1AC), Second AC (2AC), Third AC (3AC), Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

These different coaches will help passengers choose trains based on their budget and comfort. The sleeper and general coaches will also help carry more passengers during the busy summer season.