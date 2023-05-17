IRCTC Tatkal Ticket Booking: Know how to book, timings, charges and how to get confirmed ticket

Indian Railways offers Tatkal ticket booking facility for passengers on a day before their journey. However, getting a confirmed ticket is one of the most challenging tasks for the rail commuters these days. It’s even more difficult to get a berth/seat during the festive season or during the holidays and vacations.

Know about its history and tips of getting confirmed ticket:-

When was the Tatkal Ticket booking system introduced?

The national transporter introduced the ‘Tatkal Ticket’ booking system or ‘Tatkal Reservation’ system in December, 1997. However, the scheme has been revised from 2004, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013 and so on.

Why was the Tatkal Reservation system introduced?

Indian Railways has introduced Tatkal Reservation system so that the passengers can undertake journeys at short notice. It also aims at saving such passengers from the clutches of unscrupulous elements and touts. Initially, the scheme was available in around 110 trains and mainly in Sleeper Class. At that time an extra coach was to be attached for this purpose.

How to book a Tatkal Ticket?

The Tatkal Ticket can be booked through both online and offline mode. The passengers can book the ticket through IRCTC website or app. In offline mode, the passengers have to visit the Passenger Reservation System (PRS).

Timings of Tatkal Tickets:-

Presently, Tatkal Ticket booking will start at 10:00 hrs on the previous day of journey from the train originating station. For example, if a train is to depart from the originating station on the 4th of the month, the Tatkal quota booking both through Internet (IRCTC Website) and reservation counters for that particular train shall open at 10:00 hours on the 3rd of the month. The booking of berth/seats in sleeper class starts at 11:00 hrs while AC coaches start at 10:00 hrs.

Know how to get a confirmed Tatkal ticket ?

It is good to purchase or book Tatkal tickets online rather than standing in a queue at PRS counters. The seats get fully booked within 20 seconds to a minute. Hence, it is a daunting task to get a confirmed ticket at the last minute of the journey. Here are a few steps to get a confirmed ticket –

Make sure the device i.e. laptop or mobile phone works fine. Faster internet connectivity is there.

Do these things before timing of Tatkal Ticket:-

The passenger has to visit the IRCTC website or mobile app.

Log in using your User Name, Password, and Captcha or OTP.

Click on My Account – My Profile – Master List.

Add the details of the passenger such as name, date of birth, gender, berth preference, food choice, id card type, and id card number.

Once Tatkal Booking begins, the passenger need to follow these steps:-