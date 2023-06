Attention to rail commuters! Indian Railways has revised the stoppages of the country’s 19th Vande Bharat Express. This semi-high speed train operates between Anand Vihar Terminal and Dehradun. It covers a distance of 302 km in four hours and 45 minutes.

Stoppages of Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express:-

During its journey between the two capitals, this blue and white colour train will now halt at 6 railway stations instead of five. These are – Meerut City, Muzaffarnagar, Deoband, Saharanpur, Roorkee, and Haridwar Junction.

In a statement, the national transporter said, “The stoppage for ANVT-Dehradun-ANVT Vande Bharat will be provided on a temporary basis for six months.”

Frequency of Delhi-Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express:-

This new age train run six days a week except Wednesday.

Latest timings of Anand Vihar Terminal-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express:-

Timings of 22457 ANVT-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express:

The train departs from Anand Vihar Terminal at 17:50 hrs. It reached the destination at 22:35 hrs.

Arrival at Meerut City – 18:38 hrs

Departure from Meerut City – 18:40 hrs

Arrival at Muzaffarnagar – 19:08 hrs

Departure from Muzaffarnagar – 19:10 hrs

Arrival at Deoband – 19:28 hrs

Departure from Deoband – 19:30 hrs

Arrival at Saharanpur – 19:55 hrs

Departure from Saharanpur – 20:00 hrs

Arrival at Roorkee – 20:31 hrs

Departure from Roorkee – 20:33 hrs

Arrival at Haridwar Junction – 21:15 hrs

Departure from Haridwar Junction – 21:19 hrs

Timings of 22458 Dehradun-ANVT Vande Bharat Express:

The train leaves Dehradun at 07:00 hrs and reaches the destination at 11:45 hrs.

Arrival at Haridwar – 08:04 hrs

Departure from Haridwar – 08:08 hrs

Arrival at Roorkee – 08:49 hrs

Departure from Roorkee – 08:51 hrs

Arrival at Saharanpur – 09:27 hrs

Departure from Saharanpur – 09:32 hrs

Arrival at Deoband – 09:52 hrs

Departure from Deoband – 09:54 hrs

Arrival at Muzaffarnagar – 10:07 hrs

Departure from Muzaffarnagar – 10:09 hrs