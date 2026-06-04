Passengers travelling between Telangana and Tamil Nadu will get additional travel options this summer and monsoon season, with South Central Railway introducing a weekly special service between Charlapalli and Tiruvannamalai.

The railway zone has notified Train-on-Demand special services to manage the anticipated increase in passenger traffic. The special train will operate for 17 trips in each direction between June and September 2026.

Train No. 07001 Charlapalli–Tiruvannamalai Express Special will depart from Charlapalli at 5.50 pm every Thursday from June 4 to September 24 and reach Tiruvannamalai at 1.30 pm the following day.

In the return direction, Train No. 07002 Tiruvannamalai–Charlapalli Express Special will leave Tiruvannamalai at 11.10 pm every Friday from June 5 to September 26 and arrive at Charlapalli at 4.30 pm the next day.

Weekly service to connect Telangana and Tamil Nadu

The special train will pass through several important stations across Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, providing additional connectivity for passengers travelling to pilgrimage, business and educational centres.

Key stoppages on the route include Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Renigunta, Tirupati, Pakala, Chittoor, Katpadi and Vellore Cantonment before reaching Tiruvannamalai.

The service is expected to benefit passengers travelling to Tirupati and Tiruvannamalai, two prominent pilgrimage destinations that witness significant footfall throughout the year.

Train to operate with 24-coach composition

South Central Railway has planned a 24-coach rake for the special service to accommodate higher passenger demand.

The train will comprise:

* 3 AC Two-Tier coaches

* 5 AC Three-Tier coaches

* 10 Sleeper Class coaches

* 4 General Second Class coaches

* 2 Luggage-cum-Brake Vans

According to the notification, advance reservation for the special train opened at 8 am on June 3 from the Southern Railway side.

Railway officials said the special service has been introduced as part of measures to provide additional capacity during the peak travel period and ensure smoother passenger movement on the route.