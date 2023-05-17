scorecardresearch
Good news for rail passengers! Indian Railways begins ticket booking for Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train – Know booking process, fare

The ticket of Odisha’s first semi-high speed train will be booked through both online and offline mode.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
The train will begin its regular service from May 20, 2023.  

Good news for travellers! Indian Railways has commenced the ticket booking process for Odisha’s first Vande Bharat Express train. The new train will ply between Puri and Howrah. This is also going to be the second new age train for the state of West Bengal. The train will begin its regular service from May 20, 2023.  

How to book a ticket for Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express?

The ticket of Odisha’s first semi-high speed train will be booked through both online and offline mode. The passengers can visit the official website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) or app to reserve their seats. The online ticket can also be booked through the authorized partners of IRCTC. 

For offline mode, the passengers have to book their ticket from the Passenger Reservation System (PRS). The train has two types of seating arrangements – AC Chair Car (CC), and Executive Chair Car (EC). Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to board the train. 

Fare of 22895 Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express:- 

AC Chair Car (CC) fare: 

  • Howrah to Puri – Rs 1,265
  • Howrah to Khurda Road Junction – Rs 1,155
  • Howrah to Bhubaneshwar – Rs 1,125
  • Howrah to Cuttack – Rs 1,095
  • Howrah to Jajpur K Road – Rs 975
  • Howrah to Bhadrak – Rs 910
  • Howrah to Balasore – Rs 805
  • Howrah to Kharagpur – Rs 605
Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:

  • Howrah to Puri – Rs 2,420
  • Howrah to Khurda Road Junction – Rs 2,190
  • Howrah to Bhubaneshwar – Rs 2,130
  • Howrah to Cuttack – Rs 2,065
  • Howrah to Jajpur K Road – Rs 1,810
  • Howrah to Bhadrak – Rs 1,690
  • Howrah to Balasore – Rs 1,480
  • Howrah to Kharagpur – Rs 1,075

Catering Charges:

The food choice is optional on this train. However, if anyone opted for the No Food Option, then catering charges will be deducted from the fare.

First published on: 17-05-2023 at 09:25 IST

