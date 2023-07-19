Dedicated Freight Corridors | 77 per cent of the project is commissioned: Ministry of Railways

The Ministry of Railways has shared an update related to the construction of the Dedicated Freight Corridors project in the country. Till June 2023, 77.2 per cent of the project is commissioned, the ministry informed on Wednesday.

“1,046 km commissioned on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), and 1,150 km commissioned on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor ((EDFC),” said the ministry. As far as major bridges are concerned, 454 out of 543 are commissioned.

The ministry also tweeted a video with the caption, “Dedicated Freight Corridors play a vital role in reducing logistic costs and meeting ever-increasing freight transportation needs.”

About the Dedicated Freight Corridors

In India, the Dedicated freight corridors are a network of broad gauge freight railway lines. They only serve freight trains. Consequently, making the freight service in the country faster and more efficient.

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India is responsible for undertaking the planning and development of these corridors. It is also liable for not only the mobilisation of financial resources and the construction but also the maintenance and operation of these corridors.

It all began in December 2006 when, between India and Japan, an agreement was signed for the development of two exclusive rail freight corridors (Dedicated Freight Corridors -DFC). It was a part of economic co-operation for trade and industry.

a) Between Delhi and Mumbai – Western Corridor and

b) Between Delhi and Kolkata termed – Eastern Corridor.

The Ministry of Railways, under the Eleventh Five Year Plan of India (2007–12), started the construct work.

The total length of Eastern and Western DFC (Eastern – 1337 km, Western – 1506 km) – 2843 Km (except Sonnagar-Dankuni section).