Indian Railways has approved a ₹162.57-crore project to strengthen train operations on the busy Bengaluru-Tumakuru rail corridor. The upgrade is expected to improve power supply, support higher traffic volumes and enhance the movement of both passenger and freight trains on a strategically important route.

The project involves replacing the existing 1×25 kV electric traction system with a more advanced 2×25 kV system across 120 track kilometres under South Western Railway. Railway officials expect the modern traction network to improve operational efficiency and prepare the corridor for future traffic growth.

Advanced traction system to strengthen a key rail corridor

The Bengaluru-Tumakuru section forms part of the Pune-Hubballi-Chikjajur-Birur-Tumkur-Bengaluru-Salem-Kanniyakumari corridor, one of Indian Railways’ important Highly Utilized Network (HUN) routes.

As passenger and freight traffic continue to rise, railways have been investing in electrical infrastructure capable of handling heavier train loads and more frequent services. The new traction system is expected to provide a stronger and more stable power supply, reducing operational constraints on the route.

Officials believe the upgrade will help improve the reliability of train operations while increasing the corridor’s ability to accommodate future demand.

Higher freight volumes and longer trains expected

The enhanced electric traction system is expected to support the operation of longer passenger trains and heavier freight services. Improved power availability could also help trains maintain better operating efficiency across the section.

The corridor plays an important role in connecting industrial centres, commercial hubs and passenger markets across southern India. Better infrastructure on the route is expected to benefit logistics movement and strengthen regional connectivity.

Key expected benefits include

Improved power supply for train operations

Higher corridor capacity

Support for heavier freight trains

Ability to handle longer passenger services

Enhanced operational reliability

Once completed, the project is expected to ease capacity constraints on a busy rail route serving Bengaluru and surrounding regions while supporting Indian Railways’ broader push to modernise infrastructure on high-density corridors.