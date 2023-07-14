Attention for rail commuters! Indian Railways has advised passengers to check Real Time Information of the trains before commencing their journey from home. The move comes in the wake of the inclement weather conditions in the Northern states of the country.



The rail traffic has been severely affected by the heavy rains across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The water level of the Yamuna river is flowing over the danger mark. It reached 208.46 metres on Thursday morning.

Know how to check Real Time Train Information of trains:-

The rail commuters can check the Real Time Information about Train Status through three different ways – Official website of National Train Enquiry System (NTES), NTES mobile app, and Helpline number.

Official website of NTES:-

To check the train status, the passengers need to visit the NTES portal at https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/ntes/.

After visiting the website, the passengers need to click on the link – Train No./Name.

Enter the name of the train or train number.

After entering details, click on the Search button.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Now enter Captcha in the box.

Finally, you will be able to get the Live Status of the train.

NTES mobile app:-

The NTES mobile application is available both on Android and iOS format.

The passengers have to install the NTES mobile app on their smartphones.

Open the app and Click on the Spot Your Train menu.

Enter Train number or train name.

You will get the details of the running status of trains.

In addition, the users will also get the information of the arrival of trains at the concerned station.

Helpline number:-

Those who don’t have smartphones, they can call on the helpline number 139 to get the status of their trains.

For enquiry, passengers have to press 2.

In the sub menu, the passenger will obtain the information regarding pnr status, arrival/departure of the train, etc.

The Helpline 139 is available in twelve languages. It is based on IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System). There is no need for a smart phone to call on 139, thus, providing easy access to all mobile users.