Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express commences commercial run – Know timings, stoppages, frequency and other details

India’s 15th Vande Bharat Express has commenced its commercial operation today. This ultra modern train has been introduced on Ajmer-Delhi route. The train will cover a distance of 428 km in five hours and fifteen minutes. The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. This is the first Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan and also for the North Western Railway (NWR) zone.

Commercial stoppages of Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express:-

During its journey between Ajmer Junction and Delhi Cantonment and vice versa, the newly launched semi-high speed train will stop at three railway stations. These are – Jaipur, Alwar, and Gurgaon.

Timings of Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express:-

Ajmer-Delhi Cantt. Vande Bharat Express:-

The newly introduced blue and white colour train will depart from Ajmer at 06:20 hrs towards Delhi Cantt.

Arrival at Jaipur – 07:50 hrs

Departure from Jaipur – 07:55 hrs

Arrival at Alwar – 09:35 hrs

Departure from Alwar – 09:37 hrs

Arrival at Gurgaon – 11:15 hrs

Departure from Gurgaon – 11:17 hrs

Arrival at Delhi Cantt. – 11:35 hrs

Delhi Cantt. – Ajmer Vande Bharat Express:-

Departure from Delhi Cantt. – 18:40 hrs

Arrival at Gurgaon – 18:51 hrs

Departure from Gurgaon – 18:53 hrs

Arrival at Alwar – 20:17 hrs

Departure from Alwar – 20:19 hrs

Arrival at Jaipur – 22:05 hrs

Departure from Jaipur – 22:10 hrs

Arrival at Ajmer – 23:55 hrs

Frequency of Ajmer-Delhi Cantt. Vande Bharat Express:-

This new Vande Bharat Express between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt. will run on all days except Wednesday.

Significance: –

The train will connect Rajasthan’s capital with the national capital and thereby it will improve connectivity of major tourist destinations such as Pushkar, Ajmer Sharif Dargah etc. This new age train will also provide a boost to socio-economic development in the region.