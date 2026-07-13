NSDC International Limited has appointed Dr Rohit Bakshi as its Executive Advisor for Japan. In his new role, Dr Bakshi has been authorised to represent NSDC International in Japan to support skilling initiatives, build strategic partnerships and facilitate opportunities related to skill development, subject to the organisation’s approval.

According to NSDC International, the appointment is part of its efforts to expand international collaborations and create global employment opportunities for skilled Indian professionals by working with governments, industries and educational institutions.

Dr Bakshi will focus on identifying skill requirements across key industries in Japan, strengthening partnerships with Japanese organisations and supporting initiatives that improve employment prospects for Indian talent.

Dr Bakshi has been associated with several India-Japan initiatives and has worked with businesses, educational institutions, government organisations and industry stakeholders from both countries to promote bilateral cooperation.

“My commitment is to work towards creating greater opportunities for Indian youth by expanding access to globally recognized training, industry-relevant skills, and international employment pathways,” Dr Rohit Bakshi said.

The appointment comes as Japan continues to witness demand for skilled professionals across multiple sectors. According to NSDC International, Dr Bakshi will work on facilitating partnerships that connect India’s skilled workforce with Japan’s evolving industry requirements while supporting long-term economic cooperation between the two countries.