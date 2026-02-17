While India’s artificial intelligence ecosystem rests on strong talent and policy momentum, it faces gaps in inclusion, governance alignment and sustainability, according to a UNECSO report launched on Monday.

Governance Gaps

Titled UNESCO’s AI Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM), the report finds that the country’s AI governance framework, built on a mix of cross-sector laws, sectoral standards and voluntary guidelines is still evolving. While stakeholders backed the government’s principle-based approach, they called for a clearer review of regulatory gaps and stronger Centre–state coordination as AI deployment expands.

UNESCO recommends a comprehensive mapping of AI risks and a legal gap analysis to assess whether existing laws are adequate. It also recommends creating more operational, use-case driven guidance on ethical AI, including testing frameworks such as regulatory sandboxes in sectors like healthcare and agriculture.

Inclusion Paradox

On inclusion, the report flags challenges around equitable distribution. While multilingual AI efforts are gaining ground, gaps remain in internet access for women, STEM participation and the reach of AI skilling programmes, which continue to be urban-centric and largely English-led, as per the United Nations Organization.

The organisation takes note of the country’s economic position which remains a key strength, with about 16% of global AI talent and a growing innovation ecosystem. However, access to funding and infrastructure is concentrated in a few technology hubs, leaving smaller cities and the informal sector less integrated into the AI economy, it said.

Improving coordination between the centre and states is another priority, the report notes, along with developing implementation toolkits to help states roll out AI policies. The report also pushes for strengthening national data platforms such as AI Kosh and expanding data-sharing frameworks, including greater private sector participation. To build public trust, it recommends clearer procurement standards and awareness initiatives, alongside a nationwide push on AI literacy.