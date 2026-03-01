The ongoing conflict in the Middle East and West Asia has put tens of thousands of Indian workers in a position of acute vulnerability. There are over 8 million Indian workers in the Middle East region, especially in countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, engaged in construction, healthcare and logistics and other sectors.

Even though the Indian government has issued an advisory to citizens in both Iran and Israel to exercise “utmost caution and remain vigilant,” serious concerns have emerged around employment continuity, unpaid wages, contract termination, insurance coverage, and evacuation rights.

Corporate Contingency

Experts said that employers across Israel and parts of the Middle East have activated contingency plans with many companies convening emergency meetings to instruct employees to shift to remote or hybrid work models wherever possible.

“In the aftermath of the US-Israel strikes on Iran, companies have restricted non-essential travel and strengthened communication channels with employees. Multinationals with regional exposure are closely monitoring developments to ensure both safety and business continuity,” said Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD and CEO of CIEL HR.

While India’s track record of conducting evacuation and airlift operations from crisis-affected regions in the past provides additional reassurance to these workers, experts call for coordination between governments, employers and the diaspora community to handle the tense situation. “So far, the coordination appears to be functioning effectively,” Mishra said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has released emergency helpline numbers for Indian nationals living in or travelling across the Middle East. Separately, the state governments of Kerala and Karnataka have started dedicated help desks for distressed workers in the conflict-struck countries.

Israel Factor

In Israel, over 20,000 Indian workers are employed in construction and caregiving sectors. Of these, 6,774 Indians entered Israel under the India-Israel bilateral framework agreement as of July 2025. The influx of Indian blue-collar workers in Israel increased dramatically after October 2023 when restrictions were placed on the movement of Palestinian workers.

Experts said that many of these workers operate under sponsorship or fixed-term regimes that leave little room for protection during conflict.

“This moment calls for clearer employer obligations, and stronger enforcement of labour protections under international and host-country laws. Indian workers abroad must not be treated as dispensable labour during geopolitical crises,” said Smiti Verma, partner at Chitale Verma & Associates.