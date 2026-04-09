One of the key highlights of the TCS Q4FY26 results was the sequential growth momentum and the big jump in Annualized AI Revenue. It has now crossed $2.3 billion in Q4FY26, with the company highlighting AI as one of the significant factors that is at the centre of its growth strategy.

“FY26 marked a pivotal year for enterprise AI adoption. In Q4, our annualised AI revenues surpassed $2.3 billion, driven by the accelerated deployment of AI solutions.” Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director – President and Chief Operating Officer, said.

The company also announced that they have filed 1,833 patents for AI-led Inventions, out of which 573 patents have been granted.

AI driving deal momentum across services

According to the company, AI is increasingly becoming a core layer across its service offerings rather than a standalone segment, as per the filing. Subramanian said TCS saw strong deal momentum across newer service lines, including enterprise transformation, digital engineering and cloud modernisation, all of which are being shaped by AI adoption.

As per the filing, this aligns with the company’s bigger strategy of embedding AI across its portfolio.”We are pleased to report the third consecutive quarter of sequential growth, supported by three mega deals and a $12 billion TCV, underscoring the strength of our five-pillar strategy and our AI-led positioning across services,” K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said in the filing.

Building from infrastructure to intelligence

A key part of TCS’ AI strategy is its focus on building capabilities across the stack, from infrastructure to enterprise applications. Subramanian said the company’s investment in HyperVault, its AI data centre subsidiary, has played a central role in strengthening this approach.

The company noted that this investment has helped it forge strategic partnerships with companies such as OpenAI, AMD and ABB, enabling it to expand its capabilities across what it describes as an “infrastructure-to-intelligence” framework.

Partnerships to scale AI capabilities

TCS has announced several high-profile partnerships to build AI infrastructure and industry- specific solutions, as per the filing. The company mentioned a partnership with OpenAI to power AI-led innovation and develop AI infrastructure in India. This partnership, as per the company, is set to initially have 100MW capacity and the potential to scale to 1GW.

The company announced another collaboration with AMD to co-develop AI and GenAI solutions. Another partnership with NVIDIA was announced with the launch of the Rapid Outcome AI platform, which is designed to help organisations move from AI experimentation to scalable business outcomes.

The company also mentioned their collaboration with Google Cloud with the launch of the Physical AI Gemini Experience Centre, which is focused on helping manufacturers build more autonomous and data-driven enterprises, as per the filing. Other collaborations that included AI were with ServiceNow, Cisco, and GitLab.

Acquisitions and Workforce

The filing also mentioned that TCS has acquired Coastal Cloud and ListEngage in order to bring AI-led advisory and business consulting capabilities for enterprise-scale transformations. The company also reported having over 2,70,000 employees with higher proficiency in AI and Machine Learning. “Building an AI‑first culture and equipping our people with AI‑ready skills remained a key priority in FY26,” Sudeep Kunnumal, Chief HR Officer, said.