The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, which holds around 18% stake Tata Sons, has renewed its push for a public listing of the firm, positioning it as a necessary step to strengthen governance, transparency and accountability at the Tata Group’s holding company.

In a statement on Friday, Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry said a listing should be seen not merely as regulatory compliance but as a structural progression. “No substantive, evidence-backed case has been made against such a move.” It said.

“The listing of Tata Sons is fundamentally in the public interest. A publicly listed holding company strengthens board accountability, broadens the investor base, and secures long-term value for all stakeholders,” Mistry wrote.

He added that listing would unlock value for retail shareholders of Tata companies, who are indirect stakeholders in Tata Sons, while also enabling a more defined and predictable dividend framework for Tata Trusts. This, in turn, could strengthen the Trusts’ ability to fund philanthropic activities at scale.

Mistry also appealed for action by the Reserve Bank of India. “This group built on trust, integrity and public purpose will only be strengthened through complying with RBI mandated listing. While we remain in constructive engagement with the Tata Sons leadership to come to an amicable reconciliation at the earliest, we look towards the Reserve Bank of India for a decisive direction with regards to the listing,” he said.

RBI Mandate

This marks the second such intervention by the SP Group in six months. In October 2025, the group had similarly reiterated its position, framing the listing as essential to improving transparency, governance standards and shareholder value creation.

Friday’s statement comes at a time when views within Tata Trusts appear to be evolving. Senior trustees Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan have publicly supported the case for listing over the past week, citing the growing scale, capital intensity and diversification of Tata Sons’ businesses.

Coincidentally, their statements come after former Tata Trusts board member Mehli Mistry raised concerns regarding Srinivasan and Singh’s appointment to the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution citing a violation of the trust deed provisions on trustee eligibility.

Internal Friction

Their position departs from the Trusts’ earlier stance of retaining the holding company as an unlisted entity, indicating a broader internal debate on the group’s future structure.

The issue came into the spotlight due to regulatory triggers. Tata Sons was classified as an upper-layer non-banking financial company by the Reserve Bank of India, that required listing by September 30, 2025.

Earlier, most trustees had expressed concerns around potential dilution of control, stricter governance requirements and exposure to takeover risks, and to retain its private status, Tata Sons has taken steps to meet regulatory conditions. This includes surrendering its NBFC licence, repaying over Rs 20,000 crore in debt and turning cash-positive, thereby aligning itself with the criteria for a closely held company.

However, any exemption from mandatory listing hinges on a unified stance between Tata Trusts and the SP Group, a condition that remains unmet, keeping the question of listing open despite these structural changes.