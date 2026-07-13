Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal began a five-day visit to Spain, Belgium and Finland on July 13 (Monday). The tour is aimed at deepening trade, investment and technology ties as India and the European Union enter the final stretch of their long-pending free trade agreement.

The visit comes days after India and the 27-member EU announced the conclusion of FTA negotiations. The two sides are now conducting legal scrubbing of the text ahead of formal signing, according to the Commerce and Industry Ministry. Goyal is leading a high-level business delegation drawn from advanced manufacturing, clean energy, digital technologies, healthcare, food processing and gems and jewellery.

Here’s what’s on the agenda for the commerce minister five-day tour:

Spain: Manufacturing, AI and renewables

The first leg of the tour begins in Spain on July 13 where Goyal is scheduled for bilateral meetings with ministers overseeing the economy, industry and foreign affairs. He will chair the India-Spain Business Roundtable, covering automotive, renewable energy, railways, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, food processing and tourism.

Began my official engagements in Spain by meeting Mr. @Carlos_Cuerpo, First Vice President of the Government of Spain and Minister of Economy, Trade and Business.



We had productive discussions on strengthening the India-Spain economic partnership through greater trade,… pic.twitter.com/5OvqXs6AJY — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 13, 2026

The visit coincides with Spain-India Dual Year 2026, marking 70 years of diplomatic relations. Spanish firms Iberdrola, Acciona, CAF, Talgo, Gestamp and Indra already operate in India, while TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Larsen & Toubro are expanding their presence in Spain.

Belgium: TTC Ministerial takes centre stage

From Spain, Goyal will arrive in Belgium on a two-day visit (July 14 and 15). The commerce minister will attend the India-EU Business Roundtable and co-chair the third India-EU Trade and Technology Council Ministerial Meeting in Brussels, alongside External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and MoS for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada.

The commerce ministry called the TTC the highest institutional mechanism for cooperation on trade, trusted technology and economic security. The Business Roundtable and TTC plenary will focus on foreign direct investment, trade facilitation, sustainable technologies and resilient supply chains, the ministry said.

Goyal is scheduled to hold CEO-level meetings with Alain Queverin of Thales Group and Jean-Christophe Bogaert of Silox Group. Thales is a global leader in aerospace, defence, cybersecurity and digital identity with an established India presence. Silox runs major speciality chemicals and recycling facilities in Gujarat and works with India on battery recycling and sustainable manufacturing.

He will also visit the Port of Antwerp and the Antwerp World Diamond Centre. Meetings with the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council and Belgium’s Prime Minister are also planned.

Finland: Innovation and technology

The final leg will take Goyal to Finland on July 16 and 17, with talks focused on digitalisation, clean energy, advanced manufacturing and the circular economy.

Besides the India-Finland Business Roundtable and a meeting with Finland’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Goyal will oversee the signing of an MoU between the Confederation of Indian Industry and Business Finland to strengthen institutional collaboration.

He is also scheduled to visit Nokia, the VTT Research Centre, KONE Corporation and Kemppi Group, exploring partnerships in telecom infrastructure, 6G, smart mobility, EV infrastructure and industrial innovation.

The three-nation tour is being seen as India’s push to broaden its European partnerships beyond the pending FTA, spanning technology, defence-linked manufacturing and clean energy supply chains.