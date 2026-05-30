The artificial intelligence boom is no longer only a story about soaring valuations, chip shortages and massive data-centre spending. In South Korea, it has also turned into a workplace and policy debate: who should get a fair share of the windfall?

That question has come into focus after Samsung Electronics reportedly agreed to large bonus payouts for some employees in its memory-chip division, with payments for certain workers going up to about $400,000 as reported by Bloomberg.

The payouts followed strong earnings linked to demand for AI chips and helped the company avoid a potential strike at its semiconductor operations in Pyeongtaek, one of the world’s biggest chip manufacturing hubs, according to Bloomberg.

The controversy, however, has not ended with the wage settlement. Employees outside Samsung’s semiconductor business reportedly received far smaller bonuses, with some getting about $4,000 as per a Bloomberg report.

The sharp gap has triggered a wider debate in South Korea over whether the gains from AI should remain concentrated among a small set of workers and companies closest to the chip supply chain, or be distributed more broadly through wages, taxes and social spending.

Memory chips and materialising the AI boom

The debate is significant because memory chips, once seen as a cyclical and less glamorous part of the semiconductor industry, have overtime become essential to the AI economy. Large AI models require not just powerful processors but also advanced memory chips that can store and move huge volumes of data quickly.

That has lifted demand for high-bandwidth memory, or HBM products where South Korean companies such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are key global players.

Samsung said in its first-quarter 2026 earnings update that its memory business achieved record quarterly sales, supported by demand for high-value AI applications and higher memory prices.

The boom has also helped South Korea’s export performance. Government data cited by Yonhap showed that the country’s exports rose 65% year-on-year in the first 20 days of May, with semiconductor shipments more than tripling during the period.

The bonus gap

As per the wider debates reported by the Korean Herald and Bloomberg, the bonus dispute reflects the uneven spread of AI-linked gains within the same corporate group.

Workers in Samsung’s memory-chip unit, which is directly benefiting from AI demand, have seen much larger payouts than employees in other divisions.

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The policy question: Optimising distribution of AI linked gains

The issue is now moving beyond company-level wage talks. South Korean policymakers have reportedly started discussing whether the AI boom should generate broader public gains.

Presidential policy chief Kim Yong-beom recently floated the idea of using excess tax revenue from the AI boom to fund a “citizen dividend”, according to a Bloomberg report. The idea triggered market concerns before officials clarified that the discussion was not about imposing a fresh windfall levy on companies.

Labour Minister Kim Young-hoon has separately suggested discussions around a “social solidarity wage”, while officials have also discussed whether part of excess tax revenue from the chip boom could be channelled into a Korean-style sovereign wealth fund.

Samsung, meanwhile, has announced a multi-year fund of about 5 trillion won, or roughly $3.3 billion, aimed at supporting partner companies, nurturing AI-related talent and funding community programmes. The move appears designed to show that the benefits of the semiconductor upcycle will not be limited only to employees in the most profitable divisions.

Why this matters beyond South Korea

The Samsung bonus row is being closely watched worldwide because it captures a wider question facing economies investing heavily in AI. The technology boom is creating enormous value across regions but the gains as some argue are unevenly distributed.

At one level, shareholders and specialised workers in chip, cloud and AI infrastructure companies are benefiting from higher profits, rising stock prices and bigger bonuses. At another level, workers in less profitable divisions, smaller suppliers and employees in sectors vulnerable to automation may not see comparable gains.

This makes the South Korean debate relevant for other countries, including India, which is trying to build its own semiconductor and AI infrastructure ecosystem.

As governments offer incentives for chip fabrication, data centres and AI capacity, they are likely to face an increasing number of questions on whether public support for high-tech industries should also come with broader gains in jobs, training, supplier development and national development.

A new phase in the AI economy

Until now, much of the AI debate has focused on job losses, automation risks and the massive cost of building data centres. The Samsung case adds another dimension: what happens when AI creates windfall profits, but those gains are concentrated in a few companies, divisions and skill categories?

As per experts interviewed by Reuters, for companies, the issue is no longer just retaining top semiconductor talent. It is also about managing internal equity, union pressure and public perception.

Furthermore, experts interviewed by Reuters suggest that for governments, the larger question is now about ensuring that AI-led growth does not lead to exacerbation of widening social and income based inequalities at the expense of disadvantaged groups.