VinFast parent Vingroup’s electric mobility arm Green SM on Thursday entered the Indian market with the launch of its electric ride-hailing service, Green SM Limo, in Delhi NCR, marking its first expansion into South Asia.

The company has begun operations with a fleet of around 1,000 electric vehicles and plans to scale up to 10,000 vehicles across Delhi NCR in the coming months, intensifying competition in the country’s ride-hailing market.

Scaling the Grid

Speaking at the launch event, Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh said the company had shared its expansion plans with the state government.

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“The Green SM team told the Haryana Chief Minister and the Haryana government that they plan to expand to 10,000 vehicles in the near future,” Singh said.

The entry of the VinFast-backed platform comes at a time when India’s urban mobility sector is witnessing growing adoption of electric vehicles.

Green SM could emerge as a significant challenger to established players such as Uber, Ola, Rapido and other local operators. It also became the first large-scale all-electric ride-hailing platform in India following the exit of BluSmart.

Nguyen Van Thanh, Global CEO of Green SM, said the company has expanded rapidly since its launch and now operates in five countries. Green SM has built a network of more than 150,000 driver partners and is among the fastest-growing electric mobility platforms in the region.

Global Footprint

Before entering India, the company operated in Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Green SM said its India operations will focus on providing electric mobility services through a dedicated EV fleet while creating earning opportunities for driver partners through structured training and support programmes.

The service is priced at ₹8 per kilometre. To attract early users, the company is offering a promotional discount of 50%, up to ₹250 per ride, on bookings made between June 5 and June 11. The Green SM app is available on Google Play and the App Store.

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The company said it is initially launching in key parts of the National Capital Region and will expand coverage in phases based on demand.