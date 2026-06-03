In a significant setback for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Delhi High Court has recorded the unconditional withdrawal of a controversial press release issued by the agency against coaching institute FIITJEE, with the court orally observing that the ED had averted “serious ramifications” by stepping back before a judicial ruling on merits.

The order, passed on May 6, 2026, came in a petition filed by FIITJEE, its directors and officers challenging an April 26, 2025 press release issued by the ED’s Lucknow Zonal Office following searches at the institute’s Delhi and Noida premises and residences of certain officials.

The now-withdrawn press release had levelled allegations against FIITJEE and its management, triggering a fierce legal battle in the Delhi High Court.

FIITJEE argued before the court that the ED’s communication was “malicious, defamatory and based on illegal and gross assumptions”, claiming it contained sweeping accusations without any supporting evidence or justification.

A major embarrassment for the agency emerged during the proceedings when the ED reportedly admitted before the High Court that the so-called “Preliminary Analysis Report” — cited as the basis for the allegations in the press release — did not, in fact, exist.

The petitioners further contended that the press release violated the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Office Memorandum dated April 1, 2010, which lays down norms governing public communication by investigative agencies.

During hearings on March 18, 2026, the High Court heard arguments at length and prima facie observed that the impugned press release appeared to be in violation of the MHA guidelines.

Faced with sharp judicial scrutiny, counsel for the ED sought time to obtain instructions on whether the agency would defend the release on merits or revise it. However, the agency eventually chose to retreat.

On May 6, the High Court formally noted that the ED had decided to “unconditionally withdraw” the press release.

The court also orally remarked that by withdrawing the release, the respondent had avoided potentially serious consequences that may have followed had the court proceeded to pass a detailed order on the legality and validity of the allegations.

The withdrawal is being seen as a major vindication for FIITJEE and its directors, who had consistently maintained that the allegations were baseless and unsupported by evidence.