India’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years, driven by rising cooling demand, infrastructure expansion and supportive policy measures, industry leaders said.

The sector is projected to grow at around 15 per cent annually, with residential air-conditioner sales likely to double to 30 million units by 2030.

ACREX India 2026, South Asia’s marquee event for the HVAC and intelligent building industry, is organised by Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE).

Mukundan Menon, Managing Director, Voltas Limited, said,”The Indian HVAC industry is poised for significant expansion, with annual growth near 15% and residential AC sales expected to double to 30 million units by 2030.”

The three-day exhibition from March 12 to 14 features more than 400 international and domestic exhibitors and is expected to attract over 30,000 visitors.

Ravichandran Purushothaman, President, Danfoss Industries Private Limited, said, “By prioritizing energy, water, and carbon efficiency alongside workforce upskilling, the industry is building a resilient, innovation-led ecosystem to support India’s long-term growth.”

“India is one of the world’s fastest-growing HVAC and refrigeration markets, fueled by urbanization, food security, and expanding cold chain infrastructure,” said Ricardo Maciel, CEO of Tecumseh.

By bringing together industry leaders and policymakers and showcasing new technologies, the exhibition aims to promote sustainable development in the country’s cooling sector.