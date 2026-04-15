AMS, a global talent acquisition and orchestration solutions provider, today announced the expansion of its first India-based Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Pune.

The expansion will support EMEA, APAC, Americas and UK markets.

Pune was selected post a review of six Indian cities for its strong talent ecosystem, stable cost structures, and growing reputation as a GCC destination

The Pune GCC currently houses approximately 330 professionals, with plans to expand to over 400 by end of 2026, and further growth expected in phases aligned to client demand and global expansion priorities.

The centre will focus on client services delivery including RPO sourcing and administration, BI and market insights, talent intelligence, analytics-led execution, and digital enablement, operating on a 24×5 model aligned with global teams.

Gordon Stuart, CEO, AMS, said, the expansion in Pune reflects AMS’ long-term commitment to building India-led global delivery capabilities that support clients across EMEA, APAC, the Americas, and the UK. With the increasing demand for skills-based and AI-enabled hiring, India will remain central to how we build and deliver our services across the world. Our long-term vision for India is that of a critical hub for our global growth journey, he said.