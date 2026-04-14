Smartphone prices across segments have risen in recent months, with hikes ranging from mid-single digits to around 20%, and sharper jumps in select models. The shift reflects a combination of higher component costs, recalibration of pricing strategies by manufacturers and global supply changes, explains Rishi Raj

What is driving the recent rise in smartphone prices?

The immediate trigger is a rise in the cost of key components, particularly memory chips used for storage and RAM. These parts account for a significant share of a smartphone’s bill of materials. Over the past year, global prices for memory have risen sharply, pushing up input costs for manufacturers.

Alongside this, costs of other components such as display panels and processors have remained firm, limiting the scope for manufacturers to offset increases elsewhere.

What is behind the sharp increase in memory chip prices?

The surge in memory prices is linked to a shift in global demand. Large technology companies are investing heavily in artificial intelligence infrastructure, which requires vast amounts of high-performance memory. This has resulted in tightened supply for consumer electronics.

At the same time, memory manufacturers had earlier reduced production amid a slowdown in demand, leading to lower inventories. As demand recovered, supply of memory chips has not kept pace, resulting in a steep increase in prices.

Are global events playing a role?

Geopolitical tensions and disruptions in key shipping routes have added to cost pressures. Conflicts in West Asia have contributed to higher freight and insurance costs, while also affecting the movement of components.

These factors have increased logistics expenses for electronics manufacturers, which are now being reflected in retail prices. Currency fluctuations have also played a role, as a weaker rupee raises the cost of imported components.

Why price rises are more visible now

For much of the past year, brands absorbed higher input costs by drawing down inventory and compressing margins. As inventories normalised and cost pressures persisted, brands have begun passing on these hikes to consumers. The staggered nature of revisions means prices have been adjusted in phases, making the cumulative increase more pronounced over time.

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Which segments are most affected?

The impact is most visible in the budget and mid-range segments, where price sensitivity is high and margins are thin. Even a small rise in component costs can significantly affect pricing in these categories. Premium devices have greater pricing flexibility and higher margins, allowing brands to absorb part of the hike or spread it across features and upgrades.

What companies are doing

Smartphone makers are recalibrating heir product strategies. Some are reducing promotional discounts and limiting channel incentives to protect margins. Others are tweaking configurations, such as offering lower base storage variants, to keep entry price points competitive.

There is also a shift towards refreshed models with incremental upgrades, allowing them to justify higher prices without a sharp change in headline specifications.

Effect on demand

Rising prices are beginning to weigh on demand, particularly in price-sensitive segments. Consumers are extending replacement cycles, holding on to devices for a longer time rather than upgrading. This has implications for overall shipment volumes, which may remain under pressure in the near term.

Retailers indicate that higher prices have led to slower offtake in certain categories, especially in entry-level smartphones.

Will these price hikes continue?

The trajectory will depend on how component costs evolve. If memory supply improves and prices stabilise, the pace of hikes could moderate. However, if demand from data centres and AI applications remains strong, pressure on memory prices may persist.

In that case, further adjustments cannot be ruled out, particularly if other input costs remain elevated. In the near term, consumers are likely to see fewer aggressive discounts and a narrower gap between launch prices and street prices.

While seasonal promotions may offer temporary relief, the underlying cost structure suggests that base prices are unlikely to revert quickly. Buyers may need to weigh the timing of purchases more carefully, especially in segments where prices have risen the most.

The current phase marks a shift from a period of stable or declining prices to one shaped by structural cost changes. While the extent of hikes may vary across brands and models, the broader direction reflects global supply dynamics rather than local market factors alone.