A bipartisan immigration bill, cutting across party lines, has taken social media by storm. 20 Republicans and 20 Democrats have co-sponsored the Dignity Act, making it the first serious bipartisan immigration bill in decades. The debate over what it proposes to do with the undocumented population in the US has exploded online.

The Dignity Act, introduced by US lawmakers, aims to grant undocumented immigrants the right to live and work legally, with dignity and accountability. However, the Dignity Program will not be a path to citizenship.

Dignity Program Proposals

At the heart of the bill is the 7-year Dignity Program, which offers legal status to long-term illegal immigrants in the US who have been in the country since December 31, 2020. They will be provided a chance to work, pay a restitution fee, follow the law, and earn legal status. The program offers work authorization and protection from removal procedures if certain conditions and standards are met.

Applicants must adhere to all federal and state laws, pass a criminal background check, and pay back taxes owed while beginning to pay income taxes.

Dignity participants will pay $7,000 in restitution during the 7 years of the program — at least $1,000 each year — to be deposited in the H–1B Nonimmigrant Petitioner Account, which shall be used to support American workers. In addition to other taxes, Dignity Program immigrants need to pay a tax of 1% of their earnings during their employment period.

Once the program is completed, the person can seek Dignity Status. This status will keep a person from receiving federal benefits and entitlements. They can stay in this position for as long as they like, as long as they continue to be in good standing with the law.

The bill has also reignited the debate around the Dream Act, which aims to provide ‘Dreamers’ with a pathway to legal status and protection from deportation, leading to potential green card eligibility for those who fulfill specific requirements.

It also supports the children of H-1B holders, Dreamers, and DACA participants, anticipating US green cards. ‘Dreamers’ are undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children. A DACA recipient is a person who has been granted Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a US immigration policy that shields unauthorized immigrants who came to the US as children.

The Trending Voices

The Dignity Act has sharply divided opinion on social media. A user on the social media platform X, Brian Allen (handle allenanalysis) commented: “No amnesty. No citizenship. No handouts. A pathway to legal work status for long-term undocumented immigrants who meet strict requirements — fully funded by restitution payments from immigrants themselves, requiring zero taxpayer dollars. Mike Lawler’s own words: ‘This is not amnesty. It’s accountability, it’s fairness, it is dignity.’

To that, Immigration Accountability Project Action (iaproject) replied: “If you actually read the bill, you’ll see that it IS amnesty. It’s amnesty for millions of illegal aliens. It’s amnesty for so-called Dreamers; it’s amnesty for illegal aliens who came to the US prior to 2021; it’s amnesty for illegal aliens who marry US citizens (talk about an incentive for immigration fraud!); and it’s amnesty for all the employers that hired all the illegal aliens who get amnesty. It is not a serious immigration bill. IT IS AMNESTY.”

Many other X users also shared their views on the proposals of the Dignity Act. One user wrote: “Anything less than removing people without legal status is amnesty. Letting them stay in any capacity is amnesty.” X user Chief_Engineer (ChiefEngineerCE) commented: “Nobody voted for this. We voted for the SAVE act and mass deportations.”

The reference to the SAVE Act points to another flashpoint in US immigration politics. The ‘Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act’ or the ‘SAVE America Act’ proposes significant changes to the voter registration process in the US. It aims to amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to require proof of United States citizenship to register an individual to vote in elections for Federal office, and for other purposes.

Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar, one of the legislators of the bill, hit back at critics directly on X. Salazar wrote: “Amnesty is a free pass. It is what exists now. With the DIGNITY Act, you come forward, you face the law, you pass background checks, you pay what you owe, and you earn your place or you get deported. Criminals? Gone. American workers? Protected. Our national security depends on it. Our economy demands it. Our communities need it. And yes, our faith calls us to do this the right way, with order and accountability. That’s enforcement. That’s DIGNITY. Calling this amnesty is a lie that keeps a broken system alive and Americans paying the price.”

As the Dignity Act debate rages on, one thing is clear — America’s broken immigration system demands a fix. Whether the Dignity Act is the fix will ultimately be decided by lawmakers navigating one of the most divisive issues in US politics.

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Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Views expressed in social media posts quoted above are those of individual users and do not reflect the editorial position of Financial Express. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.