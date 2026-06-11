Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with IHH Healthcare, one of the world’s largest private healthcare providers, to undertake a multi-year enterprise resource planning (ERP) transformation programme across several markets.

The partnership aims to help IHH standardise and streamline business processes across its operations, starting with Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore. The initiative is expected to improve operational efficiency, enhance scalability, optimise costs and strengthen regulatory compliance.

Infosys Topaz to power AI-led ERP transformation at IHH Healthcare

As part of the collaboration, Infosys will deploy its AI-first offering, Infosys Topaz, which uses generative and agentic AI technologies to integrate intelligence into IHH’s core business workflows.

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Infosys said it will help consolidate IHH’s existing ERP systems by bringing together key functions such as finance, procurement, supply chain, human capital management and enterprise performance management on a unified platform.

The company added that the transformation will provide IHH with improved real-time data visibility and decision-making capabilities. It will also support the healthcare provider’s efforts to build a more connected and data-driven digital ecosystem.

Infosys to drive AI-led ERP transformation

Dilip Kadambi, Group Chief Financial Officer of IHH Healthcare, said, “As we continue to optimize and future-proof our operations across markets, this ERP collaboration with Infosys will drive greater cost efficiency while empowering our teams to focus on what matters most – caring for patients. This advances our Care. For Good aspiration by delivering consistently high-quality patient care and enabling long-term, sustainable growth.”

According to Infosys, the new cloud-based ERP platform will help simplify operations across different markets while supporting faster adoption of AI-driven capabilities.

Venky Ananth, EVP and Global Head – Healthcare, Infosys, said, “This collaboration with IHH Healthcare reflects our ability to operationalize AI-led transformation at scale. By leveraging Infosys Topaz, we are consolidating fragmented systems into a unified, cloud-based platform that enables real-time decision-making, simplifies cross-market operations, and accelerates enterprise-wide adoption. This will help IHH drive greater efficiency, agility, and consistency as it scales across a complex, multi-country healthcare ecosystem.”

About IHH Healthcare

IHH Healthcare operates a network of hospitals and healthcare facilities across multiple countries, making the ERP modernisation programme a significant step in its broader digital transformation journey.

About Infosys

IT majot, Infosys claims to be a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, helping enterprises navigate digital transformation and unlock value from artificial intelligence at scale.

With more than 325,000 employees and operations across 63 countries, the company combines deep industry expertise, advanced technologies, and a strong partner ecosystem to deliver innovative solutions.

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