Ambuja Cement Dividend: Shares of India’s leading cement manufacturer, Ambuja Cement turn ex-date tomorrow i.e. June 12, which is the record date for its final dividend payment of Rs 2 per share. So in case you wish to receive the payout you will have to purchase the company’s stock during today’s trading hours.

Ambuja Cement: Dividend key dates

The Adani Group company has announced a final dividend of Rs 2 per share, with face value of Rs 2 apiece. The record date for the same has been fixed for Friday, June 12 and if declared eligible beneficiaries shall receive the amount on or after Wednesday, July 1.

Since the past two fiscal years, the cement major had been paying a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Ambuja Cement: Q4 Financial Performance

The cement major reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,643 for the March quarter, jumping 196% YoY from Rs 555 crore reported in the year-ago period. This also marked a turnaround from a net loss of Rs 40.85 crore posted in the preceding quarter.

For Q4FY26 its standalone revenue from operations also advanced by over 5% at Rs 6,972 crore against Rs 6,607 crore reported in the same quarter last year.On a quarterly basis the revenue increased by nearly 10% from Rs 6,347 crore reported in Q3FY26.

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On a consolidated basis the company reported net profit at Rs 1,830 crore, rising 78% YoY from Rs 1,025 crore posted in Q4FY25. Ambuja Cement’s consolidated Revenue came at Rs 10,891.68 crore, up 10% YoY.

Ambuja Cement: Share Price

Ambuja Cement’s share price is nearing the 52-week low mark on the circuit. In Thursday’s intraday trade the stock was down nearly 1%. Over the past one month its share price has fallen by nearly 7%. So far this year Ambuja Cement’s stock has declined by more than 27%.