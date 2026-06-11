Public sector company Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has bagged a Rs 90 crore work order from Damodar Valley Corporation. In an exchange filing, the company said that it has bagged the order through a competitive bidding process.

BHEL said that as part of the order, it will supply the main plant package for the 800 MW supercritical thermal power station for Damodar Valley Corporation’s Durgapur plant. The company said it has received notice to initiate advanced engineering and to order critical long-lead items for this project.

Both organizations, BHEL and Damodar Valley Corporation, are Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

BHEL Q4 profit and revenue

BHEL reported a 155% YoY jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,290 crore in Q4 FY26, from Rs 504 crore in Q4 FY25. On a sequential basis, the company reported a 230% YoY increase in its net profit to Rs 390 crore from Rs 120 crore in Q3 FY26.

The company’s revenue from operations also increased 36% YoY to Rs 12,310 crore in Q4 FY26, from Rs 8,993 crore in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, BHEl’s profit came at Rs 1,600 crore, up 199% from Rs 533 crore reported in FY26. Its revenue stood at Rs 33,782 crore in FY26, up 19% from Rs 28,339 crore reported in FY25.

BHEL share price

BHEL’s stock was trading 1.7% lower in the intra-day trade on Thursday at 03:00 PM. In last one month, the company’s stock has declined by 7.4%.

About BHEL

BHEL is India’s largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sectors. Established in 1964, we are a leading global power equipment manufacturer and one of the earliest and leading contributors to building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Right from developing the country’s power generation capacity to creating multiple capabilities in the country’s core industrial & strategic sectors, BHEL is deeply aligned to the vision of a self-reliant India.