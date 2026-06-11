Commuters in Pune travelling to Rajiv Gandhi IT Park in Hinjawadi and nearby areas are set to get a major connectivity boost soon, as the first phase of the Pune Metro corridor between Maan, Hinjawadi and Baner, covering 12 stations, is expected to open to the public on July 15.

PMRDA commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari said earlier this week “The first phase of Pune Metro Line 3, covering 12 stations between Maan (Hinjewadi) and Ramnagar (Baner), will become operational by July 15 under any circumstance”.

He also added that four more stations on the metro corridor, including Shivajinagar, are expected to open by the end of Aug, while the entire line will operate at full capacity by Dec 2026.

ALSO READ Maharashtra clears Navi Mumbai Metro expansion connecting Pendhar to international airport

Know more about Pune Metro Line 3 – Length, stations

The Pune Metro Line 3 is an elevated metro corridor with a total length of 23.203 km. The line will have 23 stations, connecting major IT hubs, residential areas, and key parts of Pune city.

The corridor includes the following stations: Maan, PMR-2, PMR-3, PMR-4, PMR-5, PMR-6, Hinjewadi, PMR-8, Wakad Chowk, Balewadi Stadium, PMR-11, Ram Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, Baner, Krushi Anusandhan, Yashada, Savitribai Phule Pune University, R.B.I., Agriculture College, Shivaji Nagar, and Civil Court.

Project cost and development model

The total cost of the project is estimated at ₹8,313 crore. The corridor is being developed by PMRDA under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. It follows the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) framework, as per the Central Government’s New Metro Rail Policy, 2017.

Traffic relief for Hinjawadi IT Corridor

The new metro line is expected to reduce heavy traffic on the Hinjawadi–Baner–Wakad stretch, which usually sees long jams during office hours. A large number of IT employees travel on this route every day, causing road congestion.

Once the metro starts running, many people are likely to shift from cars, bikes, and buses to the metro. This will help reduce traffic on roads, make travel faster during peak hours, and ease pressure on key routes in the city.