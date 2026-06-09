A major boost to rail connectivity has been announced for passengers travelling between Madhya Pradesh and Hyderabad.

VD Sharma, a lawmaker representing Khajuraho constituency, Madhya Pradesh, in the Lok Sabha, put out a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) informing that Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved the operation of the new train between Rewa and Kharalpalli. The approval was communicated through an official letter from the Ministry of Railways.

The new train has been approved in response to a long-standing demand for better rail connectivity between Madhya Pradesh, Hyderabad, and other parts of the country.

Sharing the development on social media, Vishnu Dutt Sharma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the train service.

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Train to run through Katni

According to the official letter from the Ministry of Railways, the new train will run between Rewa and Kharalpalli through Katni. The service is expected to benefit passengers from several districts in Madhya Pradesh by providing improved access to southern and central regions of India.

Residents of the Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency have long demanded better railway links to major cities, including Hyderabad.

Better connectivity for passengers

The approval of the new train is expected to bring much-needed relief to passengers from Rewa, Katni, and nearby areas. Better rail connectivity will make it easier for people to travel to Hyderabad and other destinations for work, education, business, and medical needs.

The new service is also likely to improve connectivity between different regions and reduce travel difficulties for passengers. Residents have welcomed the decision, saying the train will provide a more convenient and reliable travel option for thousands of people.