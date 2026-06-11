Adani Group shares are in focus as the conglomerate’s three companies turn ex-dividend tomorrow. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and Adani Total Gas have fixed the record date of Friday, June 12, for the payment of their respective dividends.

Eligible shareholders will receive the said amount in their demat accounts by late June.

So, in case you hold the shares of these companies, here are all the details you should know.

Adani Enterprises: Dividend payout Rs 1.30 per share

The company will pay out a final dividend of Rs 1.30 per share, and the record date for the same has been set for June 12. The dividend will be paid on each share of face value Re 1 each. If approved, beneficiaries will be paid the said amount on or after Tuesday, June 30.

Adani Ports and SEZ: Dividend payout Rs 7.50 per share

The conglomerate’s ports and special economic zone company has announced a dividend of Rs 7.50 per share on shares of face value Rs 2 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. The record date for the same is Friday as well, and if declared, shareholders will receive the amount on or after Thursday, June 25.

Adani Gas: Dividend payout Rs 0.25 per share

The gas distribution company has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.25 per share, with each share having a face value of Re 1 apiece. The company will check its record books tomorrow to determine the eligible shareholders for the same.

If approved, shareholders shall be paid the dividend on or after Friday, June 26.

About the companies

Adani Enterprises – It is the incubator company of the Adani Group, which focuses on building large-scale infrastructure projects. Its portfolio comprises airports, roads and metros, solar manufacturing units, and emerging businesses like data centres.

Adani Ports and SEZ – This is the conglomerate’s port operator and transport utility company. Its core operations include port development, integrated logistics, and scaling up operations of special economic zones.

Adani Total Gas – This is Adani Group’s gas distribution company and supplies piped natural gas and commercial natural gas to industrial sectors.