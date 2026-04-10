Canada’s Express Entry program may be phased out and replaced by a new immigrant program aimed at attracting talented foreign workers. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada’s (IRCC) Forward Regulatory Plan has proposed to introduce a new federal high-skilled immigration class with streamlined eligibility requirements, and repeal the existing Federal Skilled Worker Class, Canadian Experience Class, and Federal Skilled Trades Class.

The Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations (Regulations) establish the criteria for the Federal Skilled Worker Class, the Canadian Experience Class and the Federal Skilled Trades Class. Since the launch of the Express Entry application management system in 2015, the criteria for these classes have become the minimum requirements for candidates to qualify under the Express Entry pool and be considered for an invitation to apply for permanent residence.

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The proposed amendments to the Regulations aim to establish a new federal high-skilled immigration class with simplified eligibility criteria, while eliminating the current Federal Skilled Worker Class, Canadian Experience Class, and Federal Skilled Trades Class.

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This forward regulatory plan provides information on regulatory initiatives that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada aims to propose or finalize in the next 2 years. The forward regulatory plan may also include regulatory initiatives that are planned to come forward over a longer time frame.

IRCC is planning to consult partners, stakeholders, and the public in Spring 2026, but is clear on the impact it will have on the Canadian economy. The proposed regulatory changes could positively impact the Canadian economy broadly and businesses seeking skilled workers by establishing a more diverse pool of international talent to fill a variety of labour market needs. Streamlined requirements would also ensure that the system is easier for clients, employers, and partners to understand and navigate.

Express Entry Program

Express Entry is Canada’s flagship application management system for those seeking to immigrate permanently through the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, the Canadian Experience Class and a portion of the Provincial Nominee Program.

The Canadian Experience Class is designed for skilled Canadian workers seeking permanent residency, requiring minimum qualifications in Canadian skilled job experience and language fluency. To be qualified for the Canadian Experience Class, you must have completed at least one year of paid skilled work in Canada (or an equivalent amount of part-time work) during the three years before submitting your application. Also, you must have obtained this work experience while working in Canada as a temporary resident.

The Federal Skilled Worker Program is for skilled workers who have foreign work experience and want to become permanent residents, while the Federal Skilled Trades Program is for skilled workers who want to become permanent residents based on being qualified in a skilled trade.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.