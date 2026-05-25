India’s large infrastructure projects continue to grapple with cost escalations, registering a cumulative overrun of Rs 5.65 lakh crore, according to a report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI)

The MoSPI highlighted in its monthly ‘Flash Report on Central Sector Infrastructure Projects’ that 1,981 ongoing projects, each valued at Rs 150 crore or more, have seen their total revised cost balloon to Rs 42.78 lakh crore from an original estimate of Rs 37.12 lakh crore. The report highlighted persistent challenges in project execution across 17 central ministries and departments despite overall implementation progress.

Cumulative expenditure on these projects has reached Rs 20.36 lakh crore, accounting for approximately 47.59% of the revised costs. This indicates steady advancement even as costs mount due to factors such as delays, material price hikes, and other implementation hurdles. The ministry did not disclose the exact number of projects facing overruns.

Notably, a substantial share of projects is in advanced stages of completion. As many as 801 projects (40%) have achieved over 80% physical progress, while 277 projects (14%) have crossed 80% financial completion. The data reflects a balanced distribution, with clusters of projects in early stages and nearing completion (81-100%), suggesting a healthy pipeline of new initiatives alongside maturing ones.

The portfolio includes 814 mega projects (costing Rs 1,000 crore and above) with an original estimated cost of Rs 31.63 lakh crore, and 1,167 major projects (Rs 150-1,000 crore) amounting to Rs 5.49 lakh crore. Physical and financial progress are largely aligned, underscoring systematic monitoring efforts.