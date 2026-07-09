Connectivity between Ghaziabad, Noida and Jewar Airport is set to get a major boost with the upcoming Ghaziabad-Jewar Namo Bharat Corridor, which aims to make daily travel faster and easier for commuters.

The upcoming corridor will be designed for a maximum operational speed of 180 kmph and is expected to reduce the travel time between Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Jewar Airport to around 40-50 minutes.

Speaking to news agency PTI, NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel said that the corridor is planned as the fourth Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit Corridor. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 20,640 crore, and has now progressed to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage.

The project aims to improve connectivity across key areas of Delhi-NCR and support increasing passenger movement towards the Jewar airport.

Ghaziabad-Jewar Namo Bharat Corridor: Route, Stations

The proposed Namo Bharat corridor will begin from Ghaziabad and pass through Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) City before coming to a halt at at Noida International Airport in Jewar.

NCRTC MD told PTI that the corridor will comprise 12 stations and two depots, located at the northern and southern ends of the route. The stations mentioned by him are listed below:

The planned stations are: Ghaziabad, Ghaziabad South, Greater Noida West-Sector IV, Greater Noida West-Sector II, Knowledge Park V, Surajpur, Pari Chowk, Ecotech VI, Dankaur, YEIDA North-Sector 18, YEIDA Central-Sector 21 and Jewar Airport.

Metro Connectivity and Interchange Facilities

NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel further said that the corridor is planned to provide easy connectivity with existing transport networks.

The Pari Chowk station will offer interchange connectivity with the Aqua Line of Noida Metro, allowing passengers to travel to different parts of Noida and Greater Noida. The YEIDA Central-Sector 21 station will also provide connectivity towards the upcoming Noida Film City area.

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Similarly, commuters will also be able to access the corridor through the Delhi Metro network. They can use the Red Line Metro to reach the Ghaziabad Namo Bharat station and connect with the regional rapid transit network, creating a direct link between Delhi, Ghaziabad and the Jewar Airport corridor.