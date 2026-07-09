The Karnataka government has unveiled an ambitious infrastructure roadmap to tackle Bengaluru’s traffic congestion. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced plans to invest nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the city’s development through a mix of metro expansion, tunnel roads, flyovers and business corridors, the Indian Express reported.

Addressing Global Capability Centre (GCC) leaders at an event on Wednesday, Shivakumar said the government is simultaneously focusing on improving Bengaluru’s mobility while promoting industrial growth in the state’s tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Massive transport infrastructure pipeline

Outlining the government’s plans to improve urban mobility, the Chief Minister said Bengaluru’s Metro network is set for a major expansion. “We have already planned 350 km of metro connectivity and aim to extend it to 500 km by next year,” Shivakumar said.

The announcement comes as Bengaluru continues to witness rapid growth in vehicle ownership, with around 30,000 new vehicles being registered every month, further adding pressure on the city’s road network. To decongest key traffic bottlenecks, the government is also planning multiple road infrastructure projects. These include a 40-km tunnel road across Bengaluru, a 44-km double-decker flyover, a 133-km flyover network, a 123-km Bengaluru Business Corridor and a separate tunnel road project near Hebbal to ease congestion.

According to Shivakumar, the proposed 40-km tunnel road project will soon be placed before the State Cabinet for approval.

“The government is also building a 40-km tunnel road in Bengaluru, which will be discussed in the upcoming Cabinet meeting, and an order will be issued as soon as possible,” he said.

Rs 1.5 lakh crore development plan

The Chief Minister said the state is investing approximately Rs 1.5 lakh crore to upgrade Bengaluru’s infrastructure, describing traffic management as one of the government’s top priorities. The large-scale investment is expected to improve connectivity, reduce travel time and support the city’s continued economic expansion as India’s leading technology hub.

Focus shifts to tier-2 and tier-3 cities

Alongside Bengaluru’s infrastructure push, the Karnataka government is also looking to encourage businesses to expand beyond the capital. Highlighting the lower commercial rentals in smaller cities, Shivakumar announced that the government plans to double the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) permitted in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

FAR is a planning regulation that determines how much built-up area can be constructed on a given plot of land. Increasing the FAR would allow developers to construct taller and larger commercial and residential buildings. The move is aimed at making smaller cities more attractive for industries and technology companies while easing development pressure on Bengaluru.

Land at concessional rates for industries

The Chief Minister also said the government has indicated its willingness to provide land at lower rates for companies looking to establish industries in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The proposal forms part of Karnataka’s broader strategy to decentralise economic growth, create employment outside Bengaluru and promote balanced regional development.