Kochi could soon get a new way to reach the airport as Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is planning to extend the Water Metro service from Aluva Metro Station to Cochin International Airport (CIAL).

The proposed route will run through the Periyar River and is expected to make airport travel easier for passengers. The new connection could help people combine metro and water transport for a smoother journey.

To study the possibility of the project, KMRL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SCMS Water Institute. The institute will support KMRL in conducting a detailed feasibility study for the route.

SCMS Water Institute to help study river conditions

As part of the agreement, SCMS Water Institute will provide technical and research support for the project. The institute will study different aspects needed to understand whether the route can be developed safely.

The study will focus on areas such as flood conditions, water flow patterns, river behaviour, and other technical factors. The institute will also guide survey teams in collecting data and following proper methods during field studies.

The findings from these studies will help KMRL understand the challenges and possibilities of starting the new Water Metro service.

Kochi Water Metro: All you need to know

Kochi became the first city in India to launch a Water Metro project, introducing a new model of public transport using electric-powered boats. The first boat, named ‘Muziris’, was launched in December 2021.

The Kochi Water Metro project includes 15 planned routes connecting 10 islands across a network of around 78 kilometres. The service operates with a fleet of electric hybrid ferries connecting 38 jetties.

A smoother airport commute for Kochi travellers

The new water metro route from Aluva to Cochin Airport will make travelling to the airport much easier for residents of Kochi. It will help travellers avoid traffic congestion on roads and provide a smooth connection between the metro network and the airport.