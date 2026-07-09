Heavy monsoon showers affected normal life across Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, with several areas reporting waterlogging and traffic disruptions. The heavy downpour brought some relief from the humid weather but created challenges for commuters travelling during the morning rush hour.

According to ANI reports, Delhi recorded 228.1 mm of rainfall, following which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alerts across Delhi.

While preventive steps helped control waterlogging in many parts of Delhi, neighbouring areas such as Noida and Ghaziabad witnessed severe water accumulation.

As per the reports, the Delhi Government has directed all departments to remain on high alert after the heavy rainfall.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta instructed officials to take quick action on waterlogging and traffic-related issues. Teams from the Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been deployed at several locations to clear waterlogged roads and maintain traffic movement.

Delhi: Waterlogging reported on Vikas Marg following heavy rainfall in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/YfuJ7wB55s — IANS (@ians_india) July 9, 2026

Noida and Ghaziabad struggle with waterlogging

Noida and Ghaziabad witnessed some of the worst effects of the heavy rainfall. In Noida’s Sector 115, several roads were covered with rainwater, making it difficult for residents to move around.

In Ghaziabad, the Shastrinagar area also faced heavy waterlogging. Flooded roads led to traffic congestion, causing delays for commuters. Residents in low-lying areas reported difficulties as rainwater collected on streets and near residential areas.

VIDEO | Ghaziabad: Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR triggering waterlogging in several areas. Visuals from Kaushambi area.#Monsoon #GhaziabadRains (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Cxzowmsi5B — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2026

Heavy rain causes traffic issues in parts of Delhi

Apart from Noida and Ghaziabad, some areas within Delhi also reported water accumulation after intense spells of rain. Vikas Marg witnessed waterlogging, affecting traffic flow on one of the busy routes in the city. Sangam Vihar also reported rainwater accumulation on roads, creating inconvenience for residents.

VIDEO | Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR causes traffic snarls. Visuals near Ambience Mall, Delhi-Gurugram border.#DelhiRains #GurugramRains #Monsoon (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/lvSTosSg5L — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2026

IMD warns of more rain and strong winds

According to ANI reports, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted strong winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph, in several parts of Delhi.

These areas include South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahdara, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi and North Delhi.

The IMD has also forecast rainfall in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab on July 10. More widespread rainfall is expected between July 7 and July 9, with another spell likely on July 11.